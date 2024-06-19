World Refugee Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Refugee Day 2024
World Refugee Day 2024: Every year, the Refugee Day is celebrated on 20 June. The day is dedicated to raise awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide and to promote their inclusion and acceptance in host communities. World Refugee Day is commemorated with the hope of finding a lasting solution to the global refugee crisis and providing a safe place for all displaced people. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in addressing this issue.
Refugees are forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, violence, or other forms of human rights violations. They often arrive in host countries with nothing but the clothes on their backs. They face enormous challenges, including social exclusion, discrimination, and exploitation. World Refugee Day highlights the strength and courage of refugees, as well as their resilience in rebuilding their lives. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing the root causes of refugee displacement and finding a sustainable solution that allows for their safe return home.
This year, World Refugee Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 20 June 2024.
The theme of World Refugee Day 2024 is 'For a World Where Refugees Are Welcomed.'
The first ever World Refugee Day was celebrated on 20 June 2001 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. The day was earlier recognized as Africa Refugee Day and later in December 2000, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared it as an International Day for Refugees. World Refugee Day is an important day to reflect on the plight of refugees worldwide and to renew the commitment to finding lasting solutions to this pressing issue.
According to un.org, "Refugees are among the most vulnerable people in the world. The 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol help protect them. They are the only global legal instruments explicitly covering the most important aspects of a refugee’s life. According to their provisions, refugees deserve, as a minimum, the same standards of treatment enjoyed by other foreign nationals in a given country and, in many cases, the same treatment as nationals."
The significance of World Refugee Day is to highlight the hardships and challenges faced by Refugees all across the globe, and suggest measures to solve them. The day is observed to appreciate the resilience, courage and strength of refugees to build a bright future.
No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land. [Warsan Shire].
Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us, except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale. [Khaled Hosseini].
A refugee is someone who survived and who can create the future. [Amela Koluder].
Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism. [António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres].
Refugees are neither seen nor heard, but they are everywhere. They are witnesses to the most awful things that people can do to each other, and they become storytellers simply by existing. Refugees embody misery and suffering, and they force us to confront terrible chaos and evil. [Arthur c. Helton].
We have a legal and moral obligation to protect people fleeing bombs, bullets and tyrants, and throughout history those people have enriched our society. [Juliet Stevenson].
Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day. [Nadia Hashimi].
The refugee crisis is a humanitarian challenge that must be collectively owned and collectively solved, whether we are talking about legal frameworks, institutional responses or funding. By crafting new humanitarian solutions to this crisis, critical contributions can be made to international peace and stability. [Kristin Sandvik].
To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult; it is a badge of strength, courage, and victory. [Tennessee Office for Refugees].
No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark. [Warsan Shire].
