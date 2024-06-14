World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, WEAAD 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) 2024: Elder abuse is a global problem, affecting millions of older people worldwide. The growing prevalence of elder abuse remains a largely taboo and neglected problem, with governments and social service agencies often failing to take effective action to prevent and address it.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was established by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations with an aim to raise awareness about the issue of elder abuse and neglect, as well as to promoting understanding and respect for older people.

WEAAD is an opportunity to showcase the cultural, social, economic, and demographic factors that all contribute to elder abuse and neglect. It also serves as a reminder that elder abuse is a serious public health and societal issue, with evidence indicating that it can have a detrimental impact on the physical and mental well-being of older people.