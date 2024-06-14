International Surfing Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Celebration Ideas

International Surfing Day 2024: International Surfing Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of June every year. This year, the International Surfing Day will be celebrated on 15 June. The day is dedicated to promoting the sport of surfing and protecting the ocean resources.

You can try to learn surfing on this day if you have never tried it before. It is one of the most fun activities that is suitable for summer. This day is full of fun because you can learn one of the best sports. You can also read about different popular surfers and take inspiration from their stories. On this day, people talk about protecting the ocean and keeping it clean for future generations. It is also an opportunity to talk about climate change.