WORLD NGO DAY 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages, History and Significance

Let's unitedly celebrate the works of the nonprofit organizations on World NGO Day 2022.
World NGO Day is observed on 27 February every year. Over 89 nations across six continents celebrate World NGO Day. It is an international day that is observed to recognise, celebrate and honour all non-governmental and nonprofit organizations.
The official announcement of World NGO Day was made in the year 2010 by the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum's representative in the Baltic Sea States.
It was in 2014 that World NGO Day was officially celebrated by the United Nations General Assembly.
Non-governmental organizations have existed since the 18th century. However, the term "non-governmental organization" came into existence only in 1945 under Article 71 of the United Nations Charter.
The World Bank states that there are two types of non-governmental organizations: Operational and Advocacy. The main work of Operational is to formulate and deliver development initiatives.
According to data, there are more than 1.5 million non-governmental organizations in the United States.
Every year 27 February is celebrated with a different topic. The theme for World NGO Day 2022 has not been revealed as of yet.
People try to assist these organizations by donating or being a part of them.
Let's all take a moment to appreciate the heroes who are a part of the NGOs and give their best in the fight against social injustice and provide justice to the socially oppressed. Wishing everybody a very Happy World NGO Day.
The NGOs always assist the elderly people who have nobody to look after, by providing them shelter, love and warmth. NGOs deserve appreciation for all the work that they do. Happy World NGO Day.
The brave and warm hearts that work in NGOs deserve recognition and love for their contributions. Let us all help them and celebrate World NGO Day together.