NGO in Dehradun Recycles Over 6,000 Tonnes of Plastic Waste in 3 Years

The NGO collaborated with urban local bodies in the Uttarakhand city to devise means for source segregation of waste, PTI reported.

Methods for more efficient recycling of plastic material were subsequently put in place. This was accomplished by facilitating the education of the waste workers, who are now able to discern the difference between the various kinds of plastics.

“Uttarakhand is an ecologically sensitive state where plastic waste is bound to become more problematic in the coming times with increasing urbanisation and tourist activities. Therefore, our efforts are focused on counteracting the future plastic waste estimates," IPCA Director Ashish Jain told PTI.

The Uttarakhand government had announced a ban on single-use plastic carry bags, cutlery, and thermocol in the state in August 2018.