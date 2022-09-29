World Maritime Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Posters

World maritime is celebrated on the last Thursday of every September and this year world maritime day 2022 will be celebrated on 30 September. This day is celebrated to recognize the contribution of the people who work in the maritime industry. The English word ‘maritime’ originated from the Latin word ‘maritimus,’ meaning 'of the sea.’

The day helps recognize and raise awareness about the role of seafarers, service agents, and marine officials. The sea life is also challenging due to the long working hours and their sacrifice of being away from home.