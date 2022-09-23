International Day of Sign Languages 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Posters, Status

International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated on 23 September every year with a new theme every year. Sign language is a common language that is quite different from spoken languages. It is quite common because as per the research, there are around 72 million deaf people around the world using more than 300 different sign languages.

It was on 19 December 2017 when United Nations General Assembly declared 23 September as the International Day of Sign Languages. This day aims to make deaf people feel like a part of the community with the regular use of their sign languages.

