World Intellectual Property Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, Celebration

The origins of WIPO can be traced back to 1883 when the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property was signed. This convention established intellectual property protections for inventions, trademarks, and industrial designs. In 1970, the Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization entered into force, formally creating WIPO. WIPO became a specialized agency of the UN in 1974.

WIPO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to promote the protection and advancement of intellectual property worldwide. The WIPO Convention, which came into force in 1970, provides a framework for cooperation among member states in the areas of intellectual property law, the registration of intellectual property, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

In addition to the WIPO Convention, WIPO also provides a range of other services and resources that aim to promote intellectual property awareness and promote the benefits of intellectual property protection. These include the registration and protection of intellectual property, the resolution of transboundary intellectual property disputes, and the development of uniform standards and infrastructure for intellectual property protection.