World Hippo Day 2024: Know the History & Why Is Hippo Day Celebrated?

World Hippo Day is celebrated on February 15 every year to raise awareness about the plight of the hippo, one of the most endangered large mammals on the planet. Today, the hippo population is estimated to be between 115,000 and 130,000, with the decline being attributed to poaching, loss of access to fresh water, mechanized farming, and urbanization.

Hippos are semiaquatic mammals, native to sub-Saharan Africa, and weigh up to 2,000 kg, making them the third-largest land mammal after elephants and rhinos. They are mostly found in rivers, lakes, and mangrove swamps, and have adapted to a semiaquatic lifestyle. Their diet consists mostly of leaves, roots, and stems, supported by a robust digestive system that is adapted to conserve nutrients.