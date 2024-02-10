National Deworming Day in India 2024: Check Date, Theme, History & Significance

National Deworming Day (NDD) in India is observed twice in a year on 10 February and 10 August. It is an initiative taken by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to raise awareness about the symptoms, causes, and harmful effects of parasitic worm infections in children, and the importance of deworming treatment.

Parasitic worm infections in children are mostly caused by soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STH), and affects millions of children globally, especially those living in areas with poor sanitation and hygiene.

National Deworming Day in India aims to reduce the worm infections in the country as much as possible. On this day, children in the age group of 1 to 19 years are provided with free of cost deworming medications like albendazole. The deworming programme in the country strives to eradicate the worm infections by reaching out all children through schools, childcare centres, anganwadi centres, and more.