World Fish Migration Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

The significance of World Fish Migration Day is to raise awareness about the importance of migratory fish and their habitat. It also serves as a reminder that free-flowing rivers are essential for the health of the planet and the well-being of people who depend on these ecosystems. This day is dedicated to the conservation of migratory fish species and the restoration of their natural habitats.

World Fish Migration Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the threats faced by migratory fish and the steps that can be taken to address these challenges. WFMD celebration aims to promote the potential benefits of free-flowing rivers for fisheries and ecosystems. Some of the World Fish Migration Day activities include scientific studies, recreational activities, and educational seminars. These activities are aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting migratory fish and their habitat.

