World Fair Trade Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

World Fair Trade Day 2024: The World Fair Trade Day 2024 will take place on the second Saturday of May every year. This year, the day will be observed on 11 May.

The day is dedicated to promoting fair trade, which is the economic system that ensures equitable and sustainable growth for all. The day also aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by developing countries and to promote sustainable development. The event celebrates the contributions to the fight against poverty, exploitation, and climate change.