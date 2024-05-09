World Fair Trade Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

World Fair Trade Day 2024: Read the history and origin of the day here.
(Photo: iStock)
World Fair Trade Day 2024: The World Fair Trade Day 2024 will take place on the second Saturday of May every year. This year, the day will be observed on 11 May.
The day is dedicated to promoting fair trade, which is the economic system that ensures equitable and sustainable growth for all. The day also aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by developing countries and to promote sustainable development. The event celebrates the contributions to the fight against poverty, exploitation, and climate change.
The history of World Fair Trade Day dates back to 1946, when a woman named Edna Ruth Byler from Puerto Rico started a small business called Ten Thousand Villages.
Byler was an entrepreneur and a mother of two, and she noticed the fine embroideries that local women in the area were creating. She was inspired to start her own business by selling the work to her friends and neighbours. Byler's business grew rapidly, and in 1964, the first Fair Trade Organization was created.
The World Fair Trade Organization was created in 1989, and it continues to work towards the realization of sustainable development and equitable growth for all.
Let's take a look at a few interesting ways you can try to celebrate World Fair Trade Day 2024 correctly:
One of the most important ways to celebrate World Fair Trade Day is by supporting fair trade businesses. You can support fair trade businesses that are completely committed to equitable and sustainable trade.
By purchasing products and services from businesses, you can make a difference in the fight for fair trade. You can post about these businesses on your social media account and promote them.
You can also attend virtual events, learn more about fair trade, and promote a fair trade organization. Virtual events inform you more about building a sustainable future. You can hear from industry experts who are promoting social innovation and sustainability.
Byler's story highlights the importance of the role of women in economic development. She was a simple woman who had a great desire to improve her life and provide for herself and her family.
Her work ethic and dedication to fair trade have inspired millions of people around the world. World Fair Trade Day is an opportunity to reflect on her story and continue the fight for a more just and sustainable world for all.
World Fair Trade Day focuses on the importance of gender equity and working towards proper living conditions for workers. Everyone should celebrate the day on the scheduled date.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
