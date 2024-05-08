National Shrimp Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration Ideas

National Shrimp Day 2024: National Shrimp Day is celebrated on 10 May, every year. This year, we will observe the event on Friday. This day is significant as it celebrates the love for shrimp among people all over the country. The shrimp is a shellfish that is caught and consumed by a wide range of people worldwide. In the United States, shrimp is considered to be a delicacy and a popular seafood item.

National Shrimp Day allows to explore the seafood and learn about its benefits. You must try the different types of shrimp on this day to celebrate the event the right way.