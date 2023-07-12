International Malala Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, and Importance Here

International Malala Day is celebrated on 12 July, every year, to honour and observe the bravery of Malala Yousafzai. She is a woman from Pakistan who advocates and creates awareness about girls’ education. She is also the youngest person to achieve the Nobel Prize. International Malala Day 2023 is set to address the tenth anniversary of the Malala Yousafzai event. It is a day that is celebrated all over the world because Malala deserves honour for her work.

One should know that International Malala Day was first observed in 2013. It marked one year since the Taliban attacked Malala. One day, she was shot in the head while returning from school because she fought for girls' right to education. However, the attack did not deter Malala from fighting and she carried on speaking about women's education.