International Malala Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, and Importance Here

International Malala Day 2023 is celebrated on 12 July, every year.
(Photo Courtesy: Kirkus Reviews)
International Malala Day is celebrated on 12 July, every year, to honour and observe the bravery of Malala Yousafzai. She is a woman from Pakistan who advocates and creates awareness about girls’ education. She is also the youngest person to achieve the Nobel Prize. International Malala Day 2023 is set to address the tenth anniversary of the Malala Yousafzai event. It is a day that is celebrated all over the world because Malala deserves honour for her work.
One should know that International Malala Day was first observed in 2013. It marked one year since the Taliban attacked Malala. One day, she was shot in the head while returning from school because she fought for girls' right to education. However, the attack did not deter Malala from fighting and she carried on speaking about women's education.
The United Nations officially announced 12 July, as International Malala Day in 2015. People all across the world celebrate this day by organising events and talking about girls' right to education. They advocate for women's freedom.
Malala is an extremely courageous and brave woman who confronts hate and wrong ideologies. Even after being shot, she did not stop fighting and advocating for girls' education. This is why the world celebrates International Malala Day every year.
When Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head, the incident quickly gained a lot of attention and she received global fame. At the age of 17, she received the Nobel Prize.
Malala Yousafzai was born on 12 July 1997. Therefore, the United Nations decided to celebrate 12 July, as International Malala Day. On this day, people empower girls to fight for their rights and spread awareness about education.
This stands as a strong story for all those girls who are deprived of their rights. Everyone should talk and fight for equal education for all girls. International Malala Day focuses on this.
