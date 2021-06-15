World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Theme

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) occurs every year on 15 June. The day is marked to raise voice against abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.

According to United Nations (UN), older persons are not only at at high risk of serious illness but also face age based discrimination, stigmatization and are also subjected to multiple violations of human rights. Violence, abuse and neglect of people of old age are the most hidden and underreported violations of human rights, it added.