World Earth Day 2023 Quotes, Messages, Slogans, and Images for Status and DP

World Earth Day 2023 Quotes, messages, Images, and Slogans.
World Earth Day is observed annually on 22 April to create awareness among people about the environmental protection. Every year the day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Earth Day 2023 is “Invest in Our Planet."
The concept of Earth Day was first introduced by peace activist John McConnell at a UNESCO Conference in 1969. The primary purpose of suggesting the celebration of this day was to honour and protect the planet Earth and take non-violence measures to maintain peace and prosperity on it to make it a better place to live.
"We need joy as we need air. We need love as we need water. We need each other as we need the earth we share." [Maya Angelou]
"The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it." [Robert Swan]
"Every day is Earth Day, and I vote we start investing in a secure climate future right now." [Jackie Speier]
"Earth Day should encourage us to reflect on what we are doing to make our planet a more sustainable and livable place." [Scott Peters]
"As cheesy as it sounds, truly every day is Earth Day. [Ashlan Gorse Cousteau]
"If every day were Earth Day we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in." [ Neil deGrasse Tyson]
"Earth day/week/month always is so busy but it's always still such a time of celebration and reverence for the work we do." [Isaias Hernandez]
"The earth is what we all have in common." [Wendell Berry]
World Earth Day 2023 Images and Posters.
World Earth Day 2023 Wishes.
World Earth Day 2023 Quotes.
World Earth Day 2023 Slogans to save the planet.
