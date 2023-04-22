World Earth Day 2023 Quotes, Messages, Slogans, and Images for Status and DP

World Earth Day is observed annually on 22 April to create awareness among people about the environmental protection. Every year the day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Earth Day 2023 is “Invest in Our Planet."

The concept of Earth Day was first introduced by peace activist John McConnell at a UNESCO Conference in 1969. The primary purpose of suggesting the celebration of this day was to honour and protect the planet Earth and take non-violence measures to maintain peace and prosperity on it to make it a better place to live.

Let us check out some World Earth Day Quotes, Messages, Slogans, and Images below.