World Design Day 2024: Date, Significance, History & Activities To Celebrate

World Design Day is celebrated every year on 27 April. This day is dedicated to the study of design and its role in improving the quality of life. The day was established in order to raise awareness about the value of design and to promote good design as a way to improve the quality of life.

One should celebrate World Design Day by spreading the word about its importance and value. This day is an opportunity to showcase the beauty of design and to promote good practices in our everyday lives. Let's know more about the history, significance and ways to celebrate World Design Day 2024.