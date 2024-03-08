CISF Raising Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration in India

CISF Raising Day 2024 in India: Date, history, significance, and more.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day is celebrated every year on 10 March. The day is significant as it marks the establishment of the CISF in 1969. The force was created to provide security to various industrial installations, government infrastructure projects, and public sector undertakings in India.
The CISF Raising Day is observed to commemorate the foundation of the force. The day is dedicated to honoring the sacrifices and contributions of CISF personnel in safeguarding the nation's critical assets and ensuring the safety and security of the people.
Over the years, the CISF has expanded its jurisdiction to include new areas like airport security, metro rail security, and the protection of strategic installations, owing to its growing strength and capabilities.
CISF Raising Day is celebrated every year on 10 March. This year, it falls on Sunday.
The theme of CISF Raising Day 2024 is not known yet.
The CISF was established under the CISF Act, 1968, with the primary objective of providing security to various industrial establishments, government infrastructure projects, and public sector undertakings across India. The force started with just three battalions and 2,800 personnel. But now, it has grown to become one of the largest security forces in the country with over 1,65,000 personnel. The force was created to address the growing need for specialised security services in industries and other critical sectors.
The CISF Raising Day is an occasion to honor the contributions and sacrifices of the CISF personnel in safeguarding the nation's vital assets and ensuring the safety and security of the people. The day is marked with various events, including parades, ceremonies, and cultural programs, to recognize the dedication and professionalism of the CISF personnel.
The CISF Raising Day is celebrated in various ways across the country. Different units follow different traditions to mark the occasion. Some units organize parades and ceremonies, while others hold cultural programs such as music, dance, and drama performances. Other activities include blood donation camps, health check-up camps, and awareness programs.
One of the most important aspects of the CISF Raising Day celebrations is the recognition of the outstanding personnel of the force. The CISF awards and honors the personnel who have made exceptional contributions to the organization. This day serves as a reminder that the CISF is committed to providing security and safeguarding the nation's critical assets. The CISF Raising Day also provides an opportunity to promote the agency's message of public awareness and service.
