World Art Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Art Day 2024: Date, Theme, and More.
(Photo: iaa-usa.org)
World Art Day (WAD) is celebrated every year on 15 April. This day is dedicated to promoting the development, distribution, and enjoyment of art worldwide. The 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference proclaimed World Art Day in 2019. The day was established in order to reinforce the link between artistic productions and society, raise awareness of the variety of artistic expressions, and highlight the contributions of artists to sustainable development.
World Art Day offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of art education in schools. It is believed that culture can help lead to inclusive and equitable education. This Day presents an opportunity for everyone to learn, share, and celebrate. World Art Day is dedicated to promoting creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity.
This year, World Art Day is celebrated today on Monday, 15 April 2024.
The theme of World Art Day 2024 is 'A GARDEN OF EXPRESSION: Cultivating Community Through Art.'
World Art Day 2024 is celebrated every year on 15 April. It is dedicated to the birthday of the famous artist Leonardo da Vinci, who is considered to be the symbol of freedom of expression and peace. The history of World Art Day dates back to 2012, when the International Association of Art (IAA) held a special ceremony in Guadalajara, Mexico, to celebrate the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci. The event was also used to launch the International Association of Art’s national committees. In ancient Greece, there were six official categories of art, namely, architecture, painting, sculpting, music, literature, and dance. However, in 1911, the concept of art expanded with the inclusion of cinema as the seventh art form introduced by Ricciotto Canudo.
The significance of World Art Day is to promote and highlight the importance of art in the lives of human beings. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the contributions of various artists throughout the world. This day aims to encourage art education as a means of inclusive and equitable education. It is hoped that the organizers of the day will succeed in piquing interest of art among people, and will inspire others to get involved in creating any form of art. The planet is home to a vast number of wonderful humans who have created, and will continue to create, all sorts of incredible works of art. World Art Day is a day to showcase that art and show appreciation for it.
Every child is an artist; the problem is staying an artist when you grow up. [Pablo Picasso].
If you hear a voice within you say, ‘You cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced. [Vincent Van Gogh].
Creativity takes courage. [Henri Matisse].
Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art. [Andy Warhol].
Art is a collaboration between God and the artist, and the less the artist does the better. [Andre Gide].
We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents. [Bob Ross]
Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen. [Leonardo da Vinci].
Every artist was first an amateur. [Ralph Waldo Emerson].
There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people. [Vincent van Gogh].
Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life. [Pablo Picasso].
Color is my day-long obsession, joy and torment. [Claude Monet].
I found I could say things with color and shapes that I couldn’t say any other way – things I had no words for. [Georgia O’Keeffe].
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
