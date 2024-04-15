World Art Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Art Day (WAD) is celebrated every year on 15 April. This day is dedicated to promoting the development, distribution, and enjoyment of art worldwide. The 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference proclaimed World Art Day in 2019. The day was established in order to reinforce the link between artistic productions and society, raise awareness of the variety of artistic expressions, and highlight the contributions of artists to sustainable development.

World Art Day offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of art education in schools. It is believed that culture can help lead to inclusive and equitable education. This Day presents an opportunity for everyone to learn, share, and celebrate. World Art Day is dedicated to promoting creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity.