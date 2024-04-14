Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters

Know everything about Ambedkar Jayanti 2024
(Image: iStock)
Ambedkar Jayanti is an annual festival celebrated in India on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar who is also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is celebrated every year. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on this day in 1891. He was a prominent social reformer, jurist, economist, and political leader who played a key role in drafting the Indian Constitution and advocating for the rights of the marginalized communities in India.
In many Indian states it is a public holiday and government offices, schools and colleges are closed on this day. Dr Ambedkar is considered as the champion of Dalit rights and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born on April 14 in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow and each year, Babasaheb's, as he is fondly called by his followers to acknowledge his gratitude birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti to honor his countless contributions in the making of the present-day independent India. On this day, people pay their respects to Dr BR Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events
Dr Ambedkar belonged to the Mahar caste that is considered untouchable in Hinduism. He later converted to Buddhism on 14 October 1956, in Nagpur along with 500,000 supporters, after studying the religion for years. He is known for his great influence in eradicating the social scourge of untouchability in India and also for leading a crusade for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits in the country since he believed that Dalits can never get their rights within Hinduism.
Dr Ambedkar belonged to the Mahar caste before converting to Buddhism because of which he witnessed economic and social discrimination and most of these painful experiences that honed Babasaheb’s life have been penned down by him in his autobiographical book ‘Waiting For A Visa’. Dr BR Ambedkar dedicated most of his life to empowering and voicing concerns for the downtrodden.
The Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar's contribution to the Indian society and also to remember his teachings and ideals. Dr Ambedkar was a strong advocate of social justice, equality, and human rights, and his ideas continue to inspire people around the world.
Ambedkar Jayanti image
Ambedkar Jayanti poster
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.”
“Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.”
“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”
“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.”
“I am proud of my country, India, for having a constitution that enshrines principles of democracy, socialism, and secularism.”
“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic, and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”
“Life should be great, rather than long.”
"History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.
