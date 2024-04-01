World Aquatic Animal Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

World Aquatic Animal Day 2024 is celebrated every year on 3 April. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of aquatic animals and protecting their ecosystems. The first World Aquatic Animal Day was focused on ‘fish’, but it also includes other creatures such as mollusks, crustaceans, aquatic birds, starfish, corals, and many more. Aquatic animals are classified into two categories: vertebrates and invertebrates. Vertebrates have gills, which are used for breathing, and other respiratory organs. In contrast, invertebrates lack gills, but they have other respiratory mechanisms such as flippers, which are used for movement.

Let's have a look at the history, significance and ways to observe the day.