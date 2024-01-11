When Is Lohri 2024? Date, History, Significance & More About Harvest Festival

Lohri 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration.
(Photo: iStock)
Lohri is celebrated every year, a day before Makara Sankranti. This year people are confused about the exact date of Lohri, some say it is on 13 January while others say it is on 14 January. According to Drik Panchang, Lohri 2024 falls on 14 January, and Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January 2024.
Lohri is an important festival observed with great enthusiasm in the northern regions of India, especially in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and a few parts of Himachal Pradesh.
Lohri marks the end of the Winter Solstice, and the beginning of harvest season in the country. It is known by several names such as Lohadi, Lal Loi, and more. During this festival, people pray to the God of Fire and seek blessings for the good health of their family and loved ones. Lohri marks the beginning of warmer days with long days and short nights.
This year, Lohri will be celebrated on Sunday, 14 January 2024, according to Drik Panchang. Check out the muhurat and tithi below.
Tritiya Tithi: Up to 7:59 am on 14 January
Chaturthi Tithi: Up to 4:59 am 15 January
Brahma Muhurta: 5:27 am to 6:21 am
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:09 pm to 12:51 pm
The word 'Lohri' has been derived from 'Loh' which means a thick iron sheet or tandoor used for warmth and cooking.
It marks the beginning of warmer days with long days and short nights, and the end of winter solstice with short days and long nights.
People also celebrate Lohri as the beginning of the harvest season, and seek the blessings of the Lord of Fire for a happier and prosperous life ahead.
The significance of celebrating Lohri is to pray to the God of Fire and seek blessings for a healthy and happy life ahead. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and ripening of crops. It is also celebrated to mark the end of the Winter Solstice, and the arrival of warmer days and shorter nights.
The festival of Lohri is celebrated with great pomp and show. A bonfire made of cow dung and wood is lit outside the houses. People perform a prayer known as parikrama around this bonfire.
Special rituals are performed near the bonfire by offering til, gajak, peanuts, and gur as a part of puja. In many places like Punjab, people perform a special folk dance known as giddha and also dance to the beats of the dhol, also known as Bhangra.
Lohri is associated with the story of Dulha Bhatti and two Punjabi girls, Sundari-Mundari. According to historians, Dulha Bhatti rescued Sundari-Mundari from the Mughals and got them married to their suitors on Lohri, and that is why people sing the famous folk song 'Sundar Mundariye Ho, Tera Kaun Vichara ho, Dulha Bhatti Wala Ho' on Lohri.
Dulha Bhatti is remembered as a legendary hero in Punjab because he rebelled against the tyranny of Mughal emperors. He used to rob rich people and utilise the money for helping the poor and underprivileged
The significance of the Lohri festival is to pay tribute and homage to the brave warrior, Dulha Bhatti.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)