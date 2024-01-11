When Is Lohri 2024? Date, History, Significance & More About Harvest Festival

Lohri is celebrated every year, a day before Makara Sankranti. This year people are confused about the exact date of Lohri, some say it is on 13 January while others say it is on 14 January. According to Drik Panchang, Lohri 2024 falls on 14 January, and Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January 2024.

Lohri is an important festival observed with great enthusiasm in the northern regions of India, especially in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and a few parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Lohri marks the end of the Winter Solstice, and the beginning of harvest season in the country. It is known by several names such as Lohadi, Lal Loi, and more. During this festival, people pray to the God of Fire and seek blessings for the good health of their family and loved ones. Lohri marks the beginning of warmer days with long days and short nights.