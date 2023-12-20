Christmas 2023: History and Significance Of Christmas

As we near the end of 2023, we approach the holiday season. It means welcoming the most joyous festival of the year - Christmas. It is marked annually on December 25, and the celebrations begin on December 24, known as Christmas Eve. The day commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated as a religious and commercial holiday. It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and is spent singing carols, eating delicious food, exchanging gifts, visiting friends, spending time with family, and so much more.

People also decorate their homes by hanging mistletoes and wreaths on their doors and placing a Christmas tree inside their homes adorned with ornaments and lights. Though the festival holds significance in the Christian community, it is marked with enthusiasm by non-Christians. Christmas is celebrated annually and holds immense religious and cultural significance. The term Christmas is derived from the words " Mass of Christ". Christmas was first celebrated in 336 during the reign of Roman Emperor Constantine, the first Christian Roman Emperor. In this article, we will talk about why is Christmas celebrated and the history related to it.