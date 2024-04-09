Eid Mubarak 2024: 50+ Happy Eid Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images and Posters

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid is an auspicious festival of Muslims. It is observed with great enthusiasm by all the believers of Islam. Eid-ul-Fitr falls immediately after the end of Ramadan, after the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted. All the Muslim festivals are based upon the lunar calendar, therefore the sighting of moon is important to know the dates of Muslim festivals. This year, India may celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on 11 April 2024 while other countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more will observe it on 10 April 2024.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of peace and celebration, and it is a time to come together as a community. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is a time of spiritual reflection and celebration. We have curated a list of Eid Mubarak 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, images, and posters for you to wish your loved ones on this pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.