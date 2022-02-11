What Is The FIRE Movement And How Can You Start Your FIRE Journey?

When it comes to personal finance, we talk about saving taxes, growing wealth, investing, yada yada… but the actual thought at the back of our collective minds, whether said or unsaid, is always - “What’s the goal here?” Some people get into personal finance to ensure stability, some do it to ensure a better future for their children, some do the same because they have a big expense planned which they’re working towards - the goals can be many.

Amidst all of these groups, there’s one that bases their actions on a more existential idea - human beings weren’t meant to ‘work for a living’ all their lives. And so, people in this group aim for Financial Independence, so that they can Retire Early. They call it the FIRE movement (also written as FI/RE or FI,RE).

The movement appeals to those who:

Want to quit work

Are generally against unchecked consumerism

Want financial independence

Want to move their retirement age forward



It would be an understatement to say that achieving the above is not exactly easy. But the people who champion this cause did lay out a framework on how one can go about their financial independence/early retirement goal.

This involves: