Vernal Equinox 2024: Date, Time & Significance

According to National Weather Service the word ‘equinox’ is derivation from two Latin words, ‘aequus’ (equal) and ‘nox’ (night). Twice a year, the Earth's axis is titled at an angle making it neither facing towards the sun nor away from it. The astronomical phenomenon results in nearly equal amounts of light and darkness encompassing all latitudes. With these equinoxes occurring only two times a year, the sun is directly overhead at noon at the equator.

Seasons are caused by the Earth's tilt and rotation, which is on a tilted axis of 23.5 degrees, on average. As the Earth orbits elliptically around the sun, it is at its closest point in January and the farthest in July. Near the summer solstice, that occurs around June 21, the Northern Hemisphere is in direct path of the sun's energy, leading to longer days and shorter nights.

Despite the sun's actual position below the horizon, sunlight's refraction causes it to appear above it, which further results in nearly equal hours of day and night. The higher altitudes from equator experience longer days because the sun takes longer to rise and set. Consequently, even days before and after the equinox, the day length exceeds about 12 hours and six and half minutes at the equator.