International Labour Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Ways To Observe

International Labour Day is observed every year on 1 May. This day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions of workers and promoting their rights. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of labor in the society and the economy.
Today, International Labour Day is celebrated in different countries with different themes. The theme for this year's International Labour Day is still pending. However, the day is significant as it aims to raise awareness about the rights of workers and highlight their struggle for better working conditions. Know the theme, history, significance, and ways to observe International Labour Day 2024.
The history of International Labor Day dates back to 1886, when a strike by garment workers in Chicago, United States, demanded that they be allowed to work for eight hours a day. The strike was successful in establishing the eight-hour workday rule in several countries. However, it did not have any immediate impact on the working conditions of laborers. The strike only helped in establishing the eight-hour workday rule, which was later adopted by other countries.
In 1891, the International's second congress officially recognized May Day as an annual event. It was first celebrated in India in 1909, when the Comrade Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar, the founder of the first trade union, arranged two meetings to celebrate the day. According to Singaravelar, the government should introduce a national holiday on May 1 and it should be celebrated as a Labour Day. For the first time, a red flag was used in India to mark the occasion.
There are various ways to observe International Labour Day. In many countries, it is a public holiday, and various events and celebrations are organized to mark the occasion.
These events may include rallies, marches, and speeches by labor leaders and politicians. In addition, many countries also hold special events to honor workers and their contributions to society.
