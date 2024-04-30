International Labour Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Ways To Observe

The history of International Labor Day dates back to 1886, when a strike by garment workers in Chicago, United States, demanded that they be allowed to work for eight hours a day. The strike was successful in establishing the eight-hour workday rule in several countries. However, it did not have any immediate impact on the working conditions of laborers. The strike only helped in establishing the eight-hour workday rule, which was later adopted by other countries.

In 1891, the International's second congress officially recognized May Day as an annual event. It was first celebrated in India in 1909, when the Comrade Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar, the founder of the first trade union, arranged two meetings to celebrate the day. According to Singaravelar, the government should introduce a national holiday on May 1 and it should be celebrated as a Labour Day. For the first time, a red flag was used in India to mark the occasion.