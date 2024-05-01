World Tuna Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Unknown Facts

World Tuna Day 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
World Tuna Day is celebrated every year on 2 May. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the decline in tuna stocks worldwide and the need to effectively implement international regulations to safeguard future tuna supplies. Tuna is a highly nutritious and valuable fish that is a significant source of food for both developing and developed countries. It is essential to maintain healthy and sustainable tuna populations for future generations.
World Tuna Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the pressing issue of overfishing and the need for international cooperation to address this global problem. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of sustainable fisheries management practices and the need to reduce bycatch and incidental catches of unwanted species. The day is significant for raising awareness about a critical global issue facing the tuna industry.
This year, World Tuna Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 May 2024.
The theme of World Tuna Day 2024 has not been announced yet.
The World Tuna Day was first observed in 2017. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness about the declining tuna population and to promote the conservation and management of tuna fisheries. The tuna industry provides a significant source of food security, economic development, and employment opportunities for many countries.
Tuna is rich in omega-3, vitamin B12, and proteins, making it a highly nutritious and valuable food item. However, the population of tuna has declined significantly in recent years, with a reduction of more than 97 percent in some areas. This is due to a number of factors, including habitat loss, overfishing, and changes in consumer preferences. The decline in the tuna population is concerning, as it could have serious implications for the food security and economic well-being of many countries.
World Tuna Day is an important platform to raise awareness about the threats facing the tuna population and to promote the conservation and management of this vulnerable species. It is a day to reflect on the importance of sustainable fisheries and to celebrate the tuna industry while recognizing the need to safeguard future generations.
World Tuna Day provides an opportunity to promote sustainable practices and encourage the adoption of a circular economy approach to fisheries management. By taking action together, we can make a difference and help to safeguard the future of tuna for future generations.
On this World Tuna Day, let’s take a pledge to end overfishing and safeguard our future plans for tuna. Let’s commit ourselves to sustainable practices and promote a circular economy approach to fisheries management. By taking action together, we can make a difference and help to safeguard the future of tuna for upcoming generations.
Following are some of the unknown interesting facts that everyone should know about Tuna.
Tuna are warm-blooded fish, and can regulate their body temperature according to surroundings.
Tuna can reach a maximum length of 6 feet and weigh over 500 pounds.
Tuna are expensive. They are part of a $7.2 billion industry worldwide, and the most expensive tuna ever caught was a 593-pound bluefin that was sold in Japan for $736,000.
Tuna can swim at speeds of more than 40 miles per hour, which is achieved by retracting their dorsal and pectoral fins, which reduces drag.
Tuna are omnivorous. They can eat other fish, such as shellfish, squid, and eels, as well as vegetables such as plankton, kelp, and seaweed.
Due to overfishing, tuna populations have declined by an estimated 90 percent since the start of the 20th century. This is due to a number of factors, including habitat loss, overfishing, and the use of artificial lures and boats.
Tuna help to cycle nutrients that fuel the entire ocean food chain through their swimming, diving, eating, and dying. Therefore, the loss of tuna could have a significant impact on the overall health of the ocean ecosystem.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)