Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date, Time, Muhurat, Vidhi, Tithi, Rituals and Significance

Tulsi Vivah 2023 Date and Time: Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious ritual of Hindus during which Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram are worshipped with great enthusiasm and devotion. The day holds an immense importance and is dedicated to seek conjugal bliss and longevity. Tulsi Vivah commemorates the holy marriage of Goddess Vrinda (Tulsi) and Lord Shaligram – incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Tulsi plant has a great religious value for Hindus, and is present in almost all the houses. People not only worship Tulsi plant but also consider it as a symbol of purity with medicinal benefits.

According to Drik Panchang, "Tulasi Vivah is the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant (holy basil) to the Hindu god Vishnu or his Avatar Krishna. It falls on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Tulsi Vivah will be recognised on Friday, 24 November 2023.

Let us read about Tulsi Vivah 2023 date, time, history, significance, rituals, vidhi, muhurat, tithi, and other details.