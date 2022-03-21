TTD Issues Arjitha Seva Tickets: How to Book Ticket Online for April, May & June

Book TTD Arjitha Seva ticket online on tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in
(Photo: istock)
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has released Arjitha Seva tickets for pilgrims on Sunday, 20 March 2022. The tickets have been released online for seva quota for the month of April, May and June 2022.
Interested people must note that the seva tickets will be allotted through the random allotment system.
List of selected devotees will be published at 12 noon on 22 March 2022. It will sent to the devotees on their email IDs/ SMS on their registered mobile number.
Go to the official website of TTD: tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in
Click on 'Sign Up' on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Fill up your personal details and register yourself
Login using your registered credentials
Click on 'Seva Electronic DIP'
Read the instructions and proceed
Verify your email ID
Choose the seva and seva date
Click the submit button
You will get a reference number
Save it for future use
Selected devotes shall log in and make the payment within three days time period i.e. before 12 pm on 24 March.
For more details about TTD Seva and Darshan, devotees are advised to visit the official website of TTD.
