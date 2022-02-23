TTD Issues Special Entry Darshan Tickets: How to Book SED Ticket Online

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has released the special entry tickets for temple darshan on Wednesday, 23 February. The time of ticket issue was 09am.

According to the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) i.e. tirumala.org, a total of 25,000 tickets per day will be issued for the month of March on 23 February.