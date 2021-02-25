Western Railway to Introduce 11 New Special Trains

Western Railway has introduced eleven new special trains for the convenience of passengers. These trains will run on multiple routes across the nation. Western Railway released the information about the additional trains on its twitter handle.
It has also increased the frequency of train number 02944/43 Indore-Daund Special. It will now run for six days a week.
Train number 09009 is scheduled to depart from Mumbai Central every Monday and Friday at 11 PM. It will reach New Delhi at 3:55 PM, the next day w.e.f. 26 February. Similarly, train number 09010 will leave from New Delhi on every Tuesday and Saturday at 10:10 PM. It will reach Mumbai Central at 3:35 PM the next day w.e.f. 27 February.
Traine number 09289 is scheduled to depart from Bandra every Friday at 4:45 PM. It will reach Mahua at 6:45 AM the next day w.e.f. 26 February. Whereas, train number 09290 will depart from Mahuva every Saturday at 7:20 PM and reach Bandra at 9:30 AM the next day w.e.f. 27 February.
Train number 09293 is scheduled to depart from Bandra every Wednesday at 4:45 PM and reach Mahuva at 6:45 AM the next day w.e.f. 3 March. Similarly, train number 09294 will depart from Mahuva every Thursday at 7:20 PM and reach Bandra at 9:30 AM the next day w.e.f. 4 March.
Train number 09336 is scheduled to depart from Indore every Sunday at 11:30 PM and reach Gandhidham at 2 PM the next day w.e.f. 28 February. Similarly, train number 09335 will depart from Gandhidham every Monday at 6:15 PM and reach Indore at 8:55 AM the next day w.e.f. from 1 March.
Train number 09507 is scheduled to depart from Indore daily at 6 PM and will reach Ujjain at 8:05 PM the same day w.e.f. 1 March. 09506 will depart from Ujjain daily at 8 AM and reach Indore at 10:40 AM w.e.f. 4 March.
Train number 09518 is scheduled to depart from Ujjain daily at 7 AM and reach Nagda at 8:25 AM the same dat w.e.f. from 2 March. Whereas, the train number 09517 will depart from Nagda daily at 6 PM and reach Ujjain at 7:40 PM the same day w.e.f. 3 March.
Train number 09554 will depart from Ujjain daily at 8:40 PM and reach Nagda at 10:10 PM w.e.f. 1 March. Similarly, train number 09553 will depart from Nagda daily at 11:35 PM and reach Ujjain at 1:05 AM the next day.
Train number 09341 will depart from Nagda daily at 11:10 AM and reach Bina at 10 PM the same day w.e.f. 2 March . Similarly train number 09342 will depart from Bina daily at 7 AM and reach Nagda at 5:30 PM the same day w.e.f. 3 March.
Train number 09545 will depart from Ratlam daily at 10 AM and reach Nagda at 11 AM the same day w.e.f. 2 March. Similarly, train number 09546 will depart from Nagda daily at 8:35 AM and reach Ratlam at 9:30 AM the same day.
Train number 09528 will depart from Bhavnagar daily at 5 AM and reach Surendranagar at 9 AM the same day w.e.f. 1 March. Similarly, train number 9527 will depart from Surendranagar daily at 6:30 PM and reach Bhavnagar at 11 PM the same day.
Train number 09534 will depart from Bhavnagar daily at 2 PM and reach Surendranagar at 6:05 PM the same day w.e.f. 1 March. Similarly, train number 09533 will depart from Surendranagar daily at 9:40 AM and reach Bhavnagar at 1:30 PM the same day.
Earlier this month, on 19 February, Western Railway had also decided to run seven more additional Special Trains to various destinations.
Published: undefined