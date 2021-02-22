IRCTC Is Offering Tour Package ‘Blissful Tirupati’ for Rs 14,200
IRCTC is offering a one-day and two-night tour package to Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh.
‘Blissful Tirupati’ is a one-night and two-days tour package to Tirupati. Image used for representation. | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special tour package of Tirupati. Titled, ‘Blissful Tirupati’, it is a one-night and two-days package.
Tirupati, a town popular for its temple, is situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It is also know as Tirumala and is known for the Sri Venkateshwara Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is also referred to as Balaji by North Indians, and Govinda by South Indians.
As per the information by irctctourism.com, the Sri Venkateshwara Temple is situated at the top of the hill at Tirumala and the town spreads on the foothills. The hill has to be crossed with seven peaks known as ‘Sapthagiri’, considered as seven hoods of Sheshnag of Lord Vishnu.
Here is everything you need to know about the package:
Tour Package Details
Package Name: Blissful Tirupati
Travel Mode: Flight
Tour time: 1 night and 2 days
Flight from: Mumbai
Itinerary: Mumbai - Chennai - Tirupati - Chennai - Mumbai
Departure Dates
3, 10, 17, and 24 April 2021
1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 May 2021
Cost (Per Person)
Adult on single occupancy: Rs 16,000
Adult on double occupancy: Rs 14,200
Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 14,100
Child with bed (2 to 11 years): Rs 13,200
Child without bed (2 to 11 years): Rs 12,900
Cancellation Policy
21 days before departure date: 30% of the package cost will be deducted
21 to 15 days before departure date: 55% of the package cost will be deducted.
14 to 08 days before departure date: 80% of the package cost will be deducted.
7 to 0 days before departure date: 100% of the package cost will be deducted.
