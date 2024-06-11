Weekend Getaways From Delhi You Should Visit in 2024, Know the Destinations Here

Haridwar

Haridwar, located along the River Ganga, is another great place to start a weekend trip. The city is home to several ashrams and temples, and offers a unique experience by providing a dip into the Ganges. The Ganga Aarti, which is held in the evening at the Har ki Pauri Ghat, is a must-attend event.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne, located in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, is a beautiful town reminiscent of a colonial oasis. Dotted with oak and pine forests, this quaint hill station is a haven for weekenders, casual hikers, and bird watchers from Delhi. The British discovered this town and named it Lansdowne after Lord Lansdowne, the then Viceroy of India. From here, you can enjoy stunning views of the Shivalik range of mountains.

No matter what your interests are, there's no doubt that a weekend trip to Delhi offers something for everyone. With its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant cultural scene, the capital is sure to charm visitors.

Whether it is a short weekend or a long weekend, these places are sure to capture your attention and make the vacation memorable. You can visit these destinations with your friends and family.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).