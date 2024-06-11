Weekend Getaways From Delhi You Should Visit in 2024, Know the Destinations Here

Top weekend getaways from Delhi to visit in 2024.
Whether you’re looking for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life or a more meaningful experience, a weekend trip to Delhi is sure to please you. With its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant cultural scene, the capital offers something for everyone.
From the ancient fort complexes to the majestic lakes and spacious gardens, there are plenty of attractions to draw visitors to the city. You can plan your weekend trips, after taking a look at the places. Make sure to book your hotels and plan your trip to avoid a last-minute rush. Let's take a look at the list of most popular weekend trips from Delhi you can visit this year:
Jaipur
The historic capital of Rajasthan is a great place to start a weekend trip. Situated near Delhi, Jaipur is home to some of the country's most iconic forts, palaces, and markets. The city also has a number of upscale resorts and hotels offering modern amenities.
Rishikesh
If you're looking for a more low-key experience, a weekend trip to Rishikesh is a great option. The small town, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is known for its cafes, ashrams, ancient temples, and adventure activities. It's also a great place to shop for textiles, handicrafts, and jewellery.
Jim Corbett National Park
For those looking for a unique experience, a weekend trip to Jim Corbett National Park is highly recommended. The oldest national park in the foothills of the Himalayas, Jim Corbett is home to the endangered Bengal tiger. It's also part of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which offers a variety of wildlife safaris for visitors.
Haridwar
Haridwar, located along the River Ganga, is another great place to start a weekend trip. The city is home to several ashrams and temples, and offers a unique experience by providing a dip into the Ganges. The Ganga Aarti, which is held in the evening at the Har ki Pauri Ghat, is a must-attend event.
Lansdowne
Lansdowne, located in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, is a beautiful town reminiscent of a colonial oasis. Dotted with oak and pine forests, this quaint hill station is a haven for weekenders, casual hikers, and bird watchers from Delhi. The British discovered this town and named it Lansdowne after Lord Lansdowne, the then Viceroy of India. From here, you can enjoy stunning views of the Shivalik range of mountains.
No matter what your interests are, there's no doubt that a weekend trip to Delhi offers something for everyone. With its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant cultural scene, the capital is sure to charm visitors.
Whether it is a short weekend or a long weekend, these places are sure to capture your attention and make the vacation memorable. You can visit these destinations with your friends and family.
