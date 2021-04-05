IRCTC Temporarily Suspends Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express 

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has temporarily suspended the services of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from 2 April 2021 for a month in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

The IRCTC said, “temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month.”

It further mentioned that night curfews implemented in connecting states may cause inconvenience to the passengers, reported PTI.