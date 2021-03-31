IRCTC’s ‘Enchanting Kashmir’ Tour Package to Begin on 20 April

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched a new tour package ‘Enchanting Kashmir’. Kashmir is considered to be the one of the most beautiful places on the face of the earth. So, if you get the chance to visit Kashmir, don’t miss it.

“This Spring, IRCTC will be operating fixed departure tours to the Kashmir region covering Srinagar, Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam,” read a statement on the IRCTC Tourism website.