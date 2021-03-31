IRCTC’s ‘Enchanting Kashmir’ Tour Package to Begin on 20 April

Minimum price of IRCTC ‘Enchanting Kashmir’ tour package is Rs 24,935.
IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package will begin from 20 April 2021. | (Photo: IANS)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched a new tour package ‘Enchanting Kashmir’. Kashmir is considered to be the one of the most beautiful places on the face of the earth. So, if you get the chance to visit Kashmir, don’t miss it.

“This Spring, IRCTC will be operating fixed departure tours to the Kashmir region covering Srinagar, Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam,” read a statement on the IRCTC Tourism website.

Package Details

  • Package Name: Enchanting Kashmir
  • Destinations covered: Srinagar, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg
  • Highlight of the Tour: Tulip Garden Festival
  • Traveling Mode: Go Air / Vistara
  • Duration: 5 Nights/ 6 Days
  • Meals: 05 Breakfasts, and 05 Dinners
Enchanting Kashmir Tour Dates

  • 20 to 25 April 2021
  • 18 to 23 May 2021
  • 8 to 13 June 2021
  • 22 to 27 June 2021

Enchanting Kashmir Package Cost (Per Person)

Departure - 20 April 2021

  • Adult on single occupancy: Rs 38,705
  • Adult on double occupancy: Rs 25,825
  • Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 24,935

Departure - 18 May, 8 June, and 22 June

  • Adult on single occupancy: Rs 40,525
  • Adult on double occupancy: Rs 27,190
  • Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 26,120
