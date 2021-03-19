IRCTC Collaborates With FHRAI to Offer Accommodation to Tourists

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) along with Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) are all set to offer hotel accommodations to tourists.

This partnership will allow member hotels of the FHRAI and its regional associations to provide their inventory for sale as online accommodation partners through the IRCTC tourism website and its associate portal.

The official release by FHRAI says, a discount of 2 percent on the commission payable to IRCTC is offered to a hotel or chain of hotels in the three-star category or with equivalent facilities.