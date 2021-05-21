IRCTC Launches ‘Work-From-Hotel’ Package; Check Details

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a 'Work from Hotel' package, which allows customers to work in a new setting away from their home or office, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the ongoing lockdown period, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation LTD (IRCTC) has launched exclusive packages for professionals to continue with their work with a different yet soothing ambience from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine (sic)," said the official notification released by IRCTC.

The notification stated that the package is currently available in Kerala, but similar packages for other locations are also being explored.