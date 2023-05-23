IRCTC Kedarnath Helicopter Booking: Dates, Ticket Fares, and How to Book Online

IRCTC Kedarnath Helicopter booking has already started on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The IRCTC Kedarnath helicopter booking has officially opened today, Tuesday, 23 May 2023, for interested people who want to visit the place. It is important to note that people can make bookings only via the official website of IRCTC Heliyatra. All interested travellers should remember that they cannot use any other website for helicopter booking. The official website that you should visit to book the Kedarnath helicopter is heliyatra.irctc.co.in. To know all the latest details and updates, you should go through the website carefully.
As per the latest official details available online, the IRCTC Kedarnath helicopter booking started on Tuesday, 23 May, at 12:00 pm. People who want to travel from 28 May to 15 June, can book their helicopter tickets now. The ticket booking process for the journey dates after 15 June, will be informed to people later.
The IRCTC Kedarnath helicopter booking fares are mentioned below for all those who want to know:
Location: Guptkashi - Shri Kedarnath, Operators - Aryan Aviation and Trans Bharat Aviations, Round Trip Fare - Rs 7740.
Location: Phata - Shri Kedarnath, Operators - Pawan hans, Kestrel Aviation, Thumby Aviation, and Global Vectra Helicorp, Round Trip Fare - Rs 5500.
Location: Sersi - Shri Kedarnath, Operators - Himalyan Heli Services, Kestrel Aviation, and Arrow Aircrafts, Round Trip Fare - Rs 5498.
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the IRCTC Kedarnath helicopter booking online:
Finish your Kedarnath Yatra registration through the official website of Registrationandtouristcare.
Download your registration certificate for the Kedarnath helicopter booking.
Go to the official website of IRCTC Heliyatra - heliyatra.irctc.co.in.
Create your account and check seat availability after entering your registration number.
Choose your departure timing and complete the booking by paying the ticket prices online.
Carry your IRCTC Heliyatra ticket to the Helipad location and begin your Kedarnath journey.
You can solve any of your queries by going through the details mentioned on the IRCTC Heliyatra website. Follow the above-mentioned steps carefully to complete your ticket booking process.
