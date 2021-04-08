IRCTC Temporarily Suspends Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday, 7 April, decided to temporarily suspend the Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

The suspension will come into effect from Friday, 9 April, and will remain suspended till 30 April. The decision was taken in the view of the surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

"It is to be informed that due to recent increase in COVID cases, IRCTC Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express (Train No. 82501-O2) is being temporarily suspended from 9th April to 30th April' 2021. The situation is being monitored continuously and action to re-operate the train will be taken accordingly (sic)," read a statement by IRCTC.