Northern Railway to Run 18 Holi-Special Trains, Check Details

Northern Railway will run 18 pairs of special trains to cater to huge crowds during Holi. “In anticipation of huge crowds in trains during Holi, Northern Railway will run 18 pairs of additional trains between 21 and 31 March,” Ashutosh Gangal, Northern railway's general manager told news agency ANI.

He further appealed to passengers to wear masks, sanitize their hands, and follow all other COVID-safety protocols.