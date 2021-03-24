Northern Railway to Run 18 Holi-Special Trains, Check Details

The services will run from 21 to 31 March.
Northern Railway is running 18 Pairs of Holi Special Trains. Image used for representation. | (Photo: Unsplash)

Northern Railway will run 18 pairs of special trains to cater to huge crowds during Holi. “In anticipation of huge crowds in trains during Holi, Northern Railway will run 18 pairs of additional trains between 21 and 31 March,” Ashutosh Gangal, Northern railway's general manager told news agency ANI.

He further appealed to passengers to wear masks, sanitize their hands, and follow all other COVID-safety protocols.

Complete List of Holi Special Trains

  • 03512 Asansol-Tatanagar Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)
  • 03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)
  • 03509 Asansol-Gonda Special Train (Monday)
  • 03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special Train (Friday)
  • 02335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak T Special Train (Daily)
  • 02336 Lokmanya Tilak T-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)
  • 03510 Gonda-Asansol Special Train (Wednesday)
  • 03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special Train (Saturday)
  • 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)
  • 03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special Train (Daily)
  • 03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)
  • 03023 Howrah-Gaya Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)
  • 03024 Gaya-Howrah Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)
  • 02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special Train (Thursday)
  • 02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata Special Train (Monday)
  • 02361 Asansol-CST Mumbai Special Train (Sunday)
  • 02362 CST Mumbai-Asansol Special train (Wednesday)
  • 03002 Siudihawada Special Train (Daily)
  • 03506 Asansol-Digha Special Train (Sunday)
  • 03505 Digha-Asansol Special Train (Sunday)
  • 03418 Malda Town-Digha Special Train (Thursday)
  • 03417 Digha-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday)
  • 03425 Malda Town-Surat Special Train (Saturday)
  • 03415 Malda Town-Patna Special Train (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)
  • 03416 Patna-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday, Saturday and Monday)
  • 03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special Train (Saturday)
  • 03166 Sitamari-Kholakata Special Train (Sunday)
  • 03502 Asansol-Haldia Special Train (except Sunday)
  • 03501 Haldia-Asansol Special Train (except Sunday)
