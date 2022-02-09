Teddy Day 2022 Date: History, Significance, Quotes, and Images
Many of us had one teddy bear to play with while growing up. This is because they are one of the most loved soft toys and make people happy regardless of age. Perhaps, this is why teddies have an entire day dedicated to themselves in Valentine's week.
Teddy day is celebrated as the fourth day in the Valentine's week. This year, it shall be celebrated on 10 February 2022.
Moreover, what's great is that teddy bears are a gender neutral gift for your loved ones. Boys and girls both can gift teddy bears to each other.
In fact, in many stories, teddy bears are also considered secret keepers. And of course, there is no denying that when one is feeling low, a nice cuddle with your teddy bear can be uplifting for the spirits.
So without further ado, lets dive right into the best wishes, quotes and images for Teddy day 2022.
A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable and important person in my life! Happy Teddy Bear day!
Just a message to tell you that you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!
A Teddy Bear reminds me of you. It’s soft and warm like you. Happy Teddy Day!
Hope the teddy bear I am sending makes you smile during your low moments! Happy teddy day my love!
Giving you a big fat fluffy teddy so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day sweetheart, love you!
Teddies indeed will bring a smile on your partner's face. What's even better is that you can gift it to your friends and celebrate this day with your group of pals.
We at The Quint wish you all a very Happy Teddy Day in advance!!