Valentine's Week List 2022: Check Complete List of Dates

Read more to know Valentine's week list 2022 with the complete list of dates and other important information.
ujjwala lakhanpal
Lifestyle
Updated:
Valentine’s Week List and History | (Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
Valentine’s Week List and History

Valentine's Week List 2022, Date Sheet and Calendar: Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, will be celebrated on 14 February 2022. This day is celebrated as the day of love and several people across the globe exchange cards, gifts, and flowers with their loved ones. With Valentines day right around the corner, we have brought you a complete list of the Valentines Day calendar for the week.

Valentine's Day Calendar

  • Rose Day: 7 February 2022

  • Propose Day: 8 February 2022

  • Chocolate Day: 9 February 2022

  • Teddy Day: 10 February 2022

  • Promise Day: 11 February 2022

  • Hug Day: 12 February 2022

  • Kiss Day: 13 February 2022

  • Valentine’s Day: 14 February 2022

Also ReadVarun, Anushka, Kareena Wish Their Partners on Valentine's Day

Published: 04 Feb 2022,02:21 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT