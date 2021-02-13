Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes  

The most important day for lovers, Valentine’s Day is here. It is celebrated on 14 February every year.

On Valentine’s day, lovers meet and spend some beautiful time and lovely moments together. It is one of the most important day for lovers all over the world. It is insanely popular among the youngster. On this day lovers go on a date and make their partner feel extra important. Everyone has their different ways to do it. Some go on 5-star date and some gift their partner a book by their favorite writer.

Initially, Valentine's Day celebrations were religious in nature, but now they have become an important part of the pop culture. Cinemas, Books and Art about love and romance have also deeply impacted the culture and vice versa.