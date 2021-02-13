Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes
The most important day for lovers, Valentine’s Day is here. It is celebrated on 14 February every year.
On Valentine’s day, lovers meet and spend some beautiful time and lovely moments together. It is one of the most important day for lovers all over the world. It is insanely popular among the youngster. On this day lovers go on a date and make their partner feel extra important. Everyone has their different ways to do it. Some go on 5-star date and some gift their partner a book by their favorite writer.
Initially, Valentine's Day celebrations were religious in nature, but now they have become an important part of the pop culture. Cinemas, Books and Art about love and romance have also deeply impacted the culture and vice versa.
In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Happy Valentine’s Day Wishes, Quotes, Images
Valentine’s Day wishes in English.
“I love you for exactly who you are today, and I will love you tomorrow and the day after the very same way. Happy Valentine’s Day!”
Valentine’s Day Wishes in Hindi
It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Happy Valentine’s Day!”
Valentine’s Day wishes in English.
“Every day, I marvel at how easy it is to love you, and how easy it is for you to bring out the very best in me. Happy Valentine’s Day!”
Valentine’s Day Wishes in English
“What if there were no decisions to be made, but only moments to be lived? I would still spend my moments with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!”
Just in case you ever foolishly forget; I am never not thinking about you.
Virginia Woolf
I have read stories and watched countless romantic movies but none come close to the love that we share. Thank you for creating my very own fairytale.
You are always new. The last of your kisses was ever the sweetest; the last smile the brightest; the last movement the gracefullest.
John Keats
If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.