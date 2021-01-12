Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2021: Inspirational Quotes  

Swami Vivekananda was a social reformer and a spiritual leader born in Kolkata on 12 January, 1863.
The Quint
Lifestyle
Published:
Image of Swami Vivekananda (among others) used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur / The Quint)
Swami Vivekananda was a 19 century spiritual leader who was born in Kolkata on 12 January, 1863, as Narendra Nath Dutta. He was a social reformer who was dedicated to eliminating child marriage and illiteracy and to spread education among women and the people belonging to lower castes. He also worked towards awakening religious consciousness among the people. In 1887, he took vows of sannyasa and renounced worldly pleasures.
He delivered a world famous speech about acceptance, tolerance and religion at World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.
On 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, let’s have a look at some of his inspiring quotes:
“Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.”
“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”
“A man is not poor without a rupee but a man is really poor without a dream and ambition.”
“The gift of knowledge is the highest gift in the world. “
“Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.”
“Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.”
"Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is achieved" .
“That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material”.
“If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practiced, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)