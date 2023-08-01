Supermoon August 2023: Date, Time, When & How to Watch Sturgeon Moon Tonight?

The first supermoon of the year (Buck Moon) occurred in July. Harvest Moon will appear in September. The last two full supermoons were witnessed in the sky in August 2018 and the phenomenon will not occur again until 2037.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit is in the closest proximity to the Earth, known as perigee. The moon will be only 357,530 kilometers from the Earth's surface and the sky gazers will get to witness an impressive cosmic sight.

The supermoon will appear on August 1 when it rises above the southeast horizon after sunset. The supermoon will peak at 02:32 PM ET on August 1 (12:02 AM IST on August 2 in India).

The sturgeon moon and blue moon reveal many unique features of the moon, like lunar maria and the dark plains formed by ancient volcanic lava flows. and rays emanating from lunar craters.