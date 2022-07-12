Supermoon 2022: Date and Time For the Biggest Moon in July This Year

When and where to watch the supermoon on 13 July
(Image: iStock)
Several parts of the world will get a chance to witness one of the biggest 'supermoons’ of the year on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. It will be a full moon day, also known as the Buck Supermoon or Thunder Moon, the Hay or Mead Moon. The supermoon will occur while the moon is near perigee, and people will have the closest approach to Earth for the month.
We can expect the skies to brighten up and light up on 13 July, bringing the moon at the closest distance this year. The last supermoon this year was known as ‘Strawberry Moon’ that occurred on 14 June, the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of the summer.
This time also it will occur around the same time when the Sun is farthest from the planet, due to Aphelion. The moon will be only 3,57,264 kilometers away from the Earth on Wednesday.
The term ‘supermoon’ was coined by an astrologer called Richard Nolle in 1979. The definition was adopted by the American space agency NASA. According to the definition, the phenomenon is a full moon that takes place within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth.
A supermoon is usually a treat for sky watchers and photographers as the moon appears larger and brighter, giving them a chance to observe the celestial event.
It is believed that the phenomenon has tidal effects on the planet, causing very high and very low tides. Coastal storms at the sea could even lead to aggravated flooding.
The supermoon of 2022, also known as ‘buck moon’ is named after antlers that form on a buck's forehead around this time of the year.
The supermoon will be visible at 2:38 pm EDT (12:08 am IST, Thursday) on the night of 13 July.
The full moon is expected to appear for about three days, from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning.
