Quordle 169 Answers Today: Know the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 12 July 2022

The Quordle 169 answers for today, 12 July 2022 are stated towards the end.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Get ready to solve Quordle 169 words of the day today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Head over to the official website of the game – quordle.com to find the updated puzzles and start solving the answers. Please remember you have only nine chances to guess four words of the day that consist of five letters. So, use your chances judiciously if you want to get the Quordle score for today and do not want to break the streak.
Quordle 169 puzzles today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 have certain difficult terms so the players should be careful. They should save their chances in the game for the difficult terms. It is important to guess all four words correctly to get the score for the day. If a player guesses one word wrong, they will lose the score.
We are sure you must be already looking for hints and clues before starting to solve the words of the day. We are here to help you with all the hints that will assist to guess the right Quordle words for today.
Quordle 169 hints and clues today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 are as follows:
The solutions for today begin with the mentioned alphabets - F, R, P and R.
The Quordle answers for today ends with the following letters - L, Y, T and B.
The vowel A is repeated in one word of the day today.
The vowel E is used twice in another Quordle word of the day today, on 12 July 2022.
Two words of the day do not have any repetitive letters.
It is time for the readers to know the Quordle answers for today, from us. Keep reading ahead to know the solutions and get the score if you haven't already.
Quordle 169 words of the day today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 are as follows:
FATAL
REEDY
POINT
REHAB
