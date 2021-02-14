Happy Slap Day 2021: Memes, Wishes, and Funny Quotes
The first day of anti-valentine’s week is Slap day. In this article we have curated some memes and wishes for you.
Slap Day 2021: Memes, Wishes, and Quotes | (Photo : The Quint)
The Valentine’s week concluded yesterday with Valentine’s Day. From today, begins a new week called anti-Valentine’s week. As we all know the Valentine’s week is to unite lovers, anti-Valentine’s week is to end relationships that are not working out.
The first day of anti-valentine’s week is Slap day. It is hugely popular amongst youngster. They celebrate it with their friends in a funny way. It is also for the people who are done with all the bombardment of romantic content on their social media. It is time for a break.
But all of this is fun and all until people tend to get violent taking the name ‘Slap Day’ literally. None of these days are meant for violence. So, take these days in good spirit and not literally, and avoid any kind of violence with anyone.
In this article we have curated a list of funny memes and wishes for you.
Slap Day 2021: Memes and Wishes
Karma takes too long. I’d rather slap you now.
Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap 8 people at once. Happy Slap Day!
I hate two-faced people. It’s hard to decide which face to slap first.Anyway, Happy Slap Day!
Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposal during valentine’s week. I suggested A SLAP is the best choice.
This the best excuse for if you slap someone in the face, just say ‘I didn’t slap him, I high five his face’ Happy Slap day!
When Rajnikanth Was Born, The Only Person Crying Was The Doctor. You Never Slap Rajnikanth.
I will slap you by accident on purpose. Happy Slap Day!
I love you smile, Your face and you eyes, Damn I'm too good at telling lies! Happy Slap Day!
Never Slap A Man Who Chews Tobacco. – Willard Scott.
Forget (Slap) all those relations which hurt and give you pain and LIVE LIFE again.
This slap is especially for you because no one ever has managed to hurt me so much….. Best wishes on Slap Day to the one who doesn’t deserve love in life.
