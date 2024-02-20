Skincare: How Do I Choose the Best Moisturizer?

tips to choose the right moisturizer
(Image: iStock)
Moisturizer acts as a protective barrier for your skin and helps to keep it hydrated and healthy. While there tends to be confusion about the need for moisturizer in the first place, most experts recommend using it daily. In addition to maintaining a good diet and managing stress, it is advised to use a moisturizer that fits your skin type and makes your skin look and feel soft for an effective skin care regimen. A good skin-care regimen includes daily moisturizing and sun protection to fight free radicals and fend off ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun.
It is recommended to moisturize after bathing so that your still-damp skin will seal in moisture. After using a gentle cleanser, lightly pat your face damp, and then immediately apply a layer of moisturizer to lock in the hydration. It is also important to know your skin type to make sure you’re putting the right stuff on your face. Very dry skin probably won’t benefit from a water-based product whereas drier skin will appreciate heavier moisturizers to soak up as much moisture as possible. Let's know what are things to keep in mind while choosing a moisturizer.
1. Know your emollient options- There is not a one-size-fits-all for all skin types, rather moisturizers work by putting moisture into the skin, as well as preventing water from leaving the skin. Moisturizers include different products, including lotions, gels, creams, and ointments. There are subtle differences among them. A gel is water-based and tends to feel lighter on the skin than a lotion. A cream is thicker and has higher oil content than a lotion and gel, which makes it more hydrating. An ointment is the thickest of all, and hence is the most effective in remedying dry skin. Emollients in these moisturizers help to keep the skin soft and smooth.
2. Know your skin type- Choosing the right moisturizer depends on your skin type and the severity of dryness you’re experiencing. The most precise, tailored advice for your skin type is to visit a dermatologist. Knowing whether your skin is dry, oily, normal, or a combination of types, acne-prone or you have sensitive skin helps to determine the type of moisturizer you pick because different products are formulated for different skin types.
3. Think about Texture
The texture of a good moisturizer for you is also related to your skin type. Normal skin does best with a light, non-greasy moisturizer, while dry skin may need a heavier, creamier formula that is more likely to lock in moisture. Take note of the texture of the product in the container but also how it feels on your face after you apply it.
4. Check Its Scent
Your moisturizer literally will be right next to your nose whenever you apply it, so its scent is important. For this one reason, it is worth to go shop at an establishment where you can sample different types of moisturizer or at least unscrew the containers to take a whiff. And if you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, avoid any scented moisturizers with fragrances or perfumes.
5. Choose moisturizers with SPF
Applying sunscreen is an important step in your skincare routine. The best way to combat skin damage from the sun’s UV rays is to put on sunscreen every day. This is where your moisturizer comes in, try to choose a moisturizer with an SPF 15 or higher and apply it every day as directed.
6. Read Labels
The label on any skin product seems to be completely unintelligible, but one can learn a lot from reading the list and ingredients closely. Specifically, look for moisturizers that are labeled “allergy tested”, meaning likely to cause less allergic reactions, and “non-comedogenic”, meaning likely to clog pores less. These labels don’t guarantee that a moisturizer won’t irritate your skin, but they are a solid starting point for most people.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)